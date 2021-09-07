Urban legend: Jags’ Meyer trying to extend impressive streak

AP Business

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is unbeaten in season openers. Most of them weren’t even close, either. He never lost the first game of any season as head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida or Ohio State. He built a 17-0 mark in openers between 2001 and 2018. His next one could be a bigger challenge. Meyer’s NFL debut comes at Houston on Sunday. He says “I don’t remember ever coming out of the chute where the talent is equated across the board and you have a young quarterback.” He won those 17 straight by an average of 32 points. The last season-opening loss he experienced came in 1993 as receivers coach at Colorado State.