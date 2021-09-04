Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA to 38-27 win over No. 16 LSU

AP Business

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet added 117 rushing yards and a score and UCLA upset No. 16 LSU 38-27 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. It is the first time in 13 years a Pac-12 team has defeated a ranked SEC squad. Coincidentally, UCLA was the last to do it, when it beat Tennessee in 2008. The Bruins are 2-0 for the first time since 2017 and could be ranked for the first time since 2015 when the AP Top 25 is released on Tuesday.