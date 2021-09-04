Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariners past Diamondbacks 8-5

AP Business

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Seager slugged a pair of three-run homers, J.P. Crawford added four hits and two RBIs and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday night. Seager’s homers were the 32nd and 33rd of the season. His six RBIs were a season high. Crawford’s four hits were also a season high. It was a rare offensive outburst for the Mariners, who came into the game with the lowest batting average in MLB. The win allowed Seattle to keep pace in the AL playoff race. The Mariners are still four games behind the Red Sox for the final wild card spot after Boston also won on Saturday.