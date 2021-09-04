Oregon DE Thibodeaux injured in opener against Fresno St.

AP Business

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux injured his left ankle in Saturday’s game against Fresno State. Thibodeaux, mentioned as a possible Heisman candidate this season, was injured in the first half of No. 11 Oregon season opener, but returned after having the ankle taped. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound third-year sophomore emerged from halftime wearing street clothes and a walking boot on his left leg.