John and Brittany Force lead qualifying at NHRA US Nationals

AP Business

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The father-daughter duo of John and Brittany Force dominated qualifying Friday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. The 72-year-old John Force had a run of 3.877 seconds at 330.72 mph in Funny Car in a Chevrolet Camaro. Brittany Force led in Top Fuel with a 3.684 at 334.57. Brittany Force is trying to qualify No. 1 for the sixth straight race and eighth time this season. Last month in Topeka, Kansas, the Forces became the first father-daughter winners on the same day in NHRA history. Kyle Koretsky led in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Koretsky had a 6.572 at 208.07 in a Camaro, and Krawiec ran a 6.826 at 199.40 on a Buell.