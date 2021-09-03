Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder placed on COVID-19 list

AP Business

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 list and his status for the opening game is uncertain. NFL Network first reported Friday that Crowder tested positive for the virus but it is believed to be an isolated case. It is uncertain whether the receiver is vaccinated or when he tested positive, but those will be determining factors in whether Crowder will be able to play at Carolina on Sept. 12. Unvaccinated players must isolate for at least 10 days. Vaccinated players are allowed to return to the team if they have two negative tests 24 hours apart.