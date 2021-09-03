Giants beat Dodgers 3-2 in 11th on error, take NL West lead

AP Business

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Buster Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning and a video review upheld the safe call as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 to grab first place in the NL West. The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1.After both teams scored in the 10th, San Francisco loaded the bases in the 11th. Posey hit a grounder to Turner, who zipped a throw that pulled first baseman Will Smith off the bag. Normally a catcher, Smith had never played the position in college or as a pro before entering in the 10th.