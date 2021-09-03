Dodgers scratch lefty David Price from start with arm issue

AP Business

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dodgers left-hander David Price was scratched from his scheduled start in the opener of a key NL West series against the Giants because of an unspecified arm injury. The injured list was a possibility, manager Dave Roberts said. Corey Knebel was called into action to start in Price’s place as Los Angeles made it a bullpen game with the division race dead even. Both teams began the day at 85-49. Roberts didn’t offer specifics on Price’s condition.