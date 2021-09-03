Chen, Tennell to compete at Skate America in October

AP Business

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three-time world champion Nathan Chen will begin his preparation for the Winter Olympics at Skate America in late October in Las Vegas. Chen, who has won the last five U.S. titles and is undefeated internationally since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, is considered a strong favorite for the Beijing Games. Skate America is the first of six Grand Prix events leading to the Grand Prix Final in December, which Chen has won three times. Vincent Zhou, the second-ranked American man, will join Chen in the Las Vegas field.