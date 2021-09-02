Sam Houston opens FCS defense with 42-16 win at NAU

AP Business

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Eric Schmid threw for three touchdowns and defending FCS champion Sam Houston beat Northern Arizona 42-16. Leading 21-7 at halftime, the top-ranked Bearkats broke the game open with the help of two third-quarter interceptions. Luis Aguilar’s 30-yard field goal got the Lumberjacks within 21-10 in the third quarter and they were driving again before Trevor Williams intercepted Jeff Widener and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. Ysidro Mascorro then intercepted Widener on NAU’s next possession and the Bearkats turned that into another score on Noah Smith’s 7-yard run.