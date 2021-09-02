LEADING OFF: Dodgers visit Giants for big 3-game series

AP Business

By The Associated Press

The Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for first in the NL West heading into their weekend series in San Francisco. The rivals split their first 16 games this year, with each team scoring 68 times. The New York Mets hit the road without acting general manager Zack Scott, who was placed on administrative leave following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated. And Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani takes a 12-start unbeaten streak into an outing against Texas.