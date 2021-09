AP Business

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jalen Dummett threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Mike Chandler threw for a score, and Lamar beat NAIA-member North American University 47-3. James Jones ran for a pair of scores in the win. The Cardinals saw 12 ball carriers run it 54 times for 243 yards. Randal Moore threw for 128 yards for North American.