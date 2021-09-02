Coastal, La.-Lafayette, Liberty aim to show ’20 was no fluke

AP Business

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

Louisiana-Lafayette, Coastal Carolina and Liberty supplied some of the most compelling seasons in college football last year. ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic says stories like those are “fantastic for college football” because they open fans’ eyes to good teams in out of the way locations. Coastal Carolina is ranked 22nd in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, just ahead of Louisiana-Lafayette. Liberty received the fourth-most votes of unranked teams. All three teams have a chance for some head-turning wins again this season.