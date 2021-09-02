Argentina, Brazil win World Cup qualifiers; Colombia draws

AP Business

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Leaders Brazil and second-place Argentina have won their away matches in South American World Cup qualifiers ahead of their superclasico. Brazil beat Chile 1-0 in Santiago in a tense match after Chile lost nine England-based players due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Substitute Everton Ribeiro scored the only goal of the match in the 64th minute. Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa scored in Argentina’s win. Jeferson Soteldo netted from the spot for Venezuela seconds before the final whistle. Brazil and Argentina will play on Sunday in Sao Paulo.