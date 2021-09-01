Saleh, Wilson give Jets some optimism for the future

AP Business

By The Associated Press

The hiring of coach Robert Saleh set off a wave of optimism throughout the New York Jets facility, with several players remarking how much they respected the coach’s approach and philosophy. Now those good vibes need to transfer to the field. The Jets have a rookie quarterback still learning his way in the NFL, but Zach Wilson could turn himself into a strength if he progresses the way Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur believe he will. The Jets are a young, rebuilding squad with lots of inexperience and some major injuries on defense.