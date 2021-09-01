Eagles are rebuilding with young coach, QB and roster

AP Business

By The Associated Press

The Eagles are rebuilding with rookie coach Nick Sirianni, second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and a young roster. Playing in the lowly NFC East could keep the Eagles somewhat in contention but the team has too many holes to compete for a playoff spot. Finding out if Hurts is the long-term answer at quarterback is a top priority. Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith reunites with Hurts, his former Alabama teammate, to give the QB a top target. The Eagles fired coach Doug Pederson three seasons after winning the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.