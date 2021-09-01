Colts counting on Wentz to rebound from frustrating start

AP Business

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are giving Carson Wentz a fresh start. They’ve surrounded him with a strong supporting cast. They still believe he’s a franchise quarterback. And if Wentz stays healthy, they think he can take them to the Super Bowl. But it’s been a frustrating first few weeks for the former North Dakota State star and Eagles QB. He missed three weeks with an injured left foot, returned for three practices on a limited basis and now that he’s landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Wentz is facing even more scrutiny.