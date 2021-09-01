Burrow, Bengals healthy and hopeful after 2020 debacle

AP Business

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow’s surgically rebuilt knee is nearly 100% and that’s good news for the Cincinnati Bengals. The franchise quarterback was injured in Week 11, making a pandemic-disrupted season even more of a mess for the Bengals, who finished 4-11-1. No. 1 running back Joe Mixon is healthy again, too, after missing the last 10 games with a foot injury. Cincinnati has high hopes for receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the fifth overall draft pick in the spring, and retooled lines on both sides of the ball. Cincinnati hosts Minnesota in the opener Sept. 12.