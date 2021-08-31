LEADING OFF: Time for September call-ups, but not too many

AP Business

By The Associated Press

Major League Baseball teams can now expand their rosters, but there’s something different about September call-ups this season — clubs can add just two players. Instead of swelling clubhouses and dugouts to 40 players, teams can only expand from 26 to 28 starting Wednesday. Even before COVID-19 altered and shortened the 2020 season to only 60 games, MLB had decided to reduce the September call-ups while adding a 26th player to the roster fulltime last year.