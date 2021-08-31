Late-blooming Aaronson a rising force as US qualifying opens

AP Business

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brenden Aaronson played soccer last weekend at Hartberg, Austria, drove to Munich, then flew to New Jersey and on to Tennessee. His first 11 days of September include games in El Salvador, Nashville and Honduras as the United States starts World Cup qualifying, then a return to Europe for a club road game at Swarovski Tirol. Hurtling ahead is the life of the 20-year-old midfielder. In less than three years, he has moved from second-tier Bethlehem Steel to Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union to helping RB Salzburg win an Austrian league title and reach the European Champions League.