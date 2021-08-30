Wentz to sit out as Colts add 3 to COVID-19 list

AP Business

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have put starting quarterback Carson Wentz, starting center Ryan Kelly and starting receiver Zach Pascal on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They join two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the list after Fisher tested positive last week. Three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson came off the list Monday, four days after he was deemed a close contact to Fisher. The Colts host Seattle in their Sept. 12 season opener.