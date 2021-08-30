No. 12 Badgers eager to show offense is back vs Penn State

AP Business

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has plenty of reasons to believe its offense will bounce back from its ineffective 2020 performance. Quarterback Graham Mertz has more pass-catching targets now that Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor are healthy again. Head coach Paul Chryst is calling plays again. Chez Mellusi has arrived from Clemson to boost the rushing attack. The Badgers still must prove those changes have made them more productive. That opportunity comes Saturday when the 12th-ranked Badgers seek to win a 26th straight home opener as they host No. 19 Penn State.