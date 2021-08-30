Alexy nearly flawless in debut as Rangers beat Rockies 4-3

AP Business

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A.J. Alexy won his major league debut pitching one-hit ball through five shutout innings while DJ Peters, Leody Taveras and Nick Solak homered in consecutive innings as the Texas Rangers hung on to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3. Alexy allowed only a second-inning double to C.J. Cron. The 23-year-old who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day struck out four and walked three throwing 81 pitches. Local product Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and a two-run homer in the eighth for Colorado.