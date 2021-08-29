Timbers avenge embarrassing loss, beat Sounders 2-0

AP Business

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored his second goal of the season off a sloppy turnover early in the second half, Felipe Mora scored late in second-half stoppage time, and the Portland Timbers held off Seattle’s second-half barrage of shots for a 2-0 win over the Sounders. The Timbers avenged one of the worst loses in franchise history two weeks ago in Portland when the Sounders scored six times in a 6-2 dismantling. The Timbers are unbeaten in their last six MLS matches against the Sounders in Seattle. It was Seattle’s first loss since a 1-0 home defeat to San Jose on July 31.