Starkel passes MWC defending champ San Jose State to win

AP Business

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Starkel threw for four touchdowns and 394 yards and defending Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State kicked off the season with a 45-14 win over Southern Utah. Starkel, who finished 17-of-28 passing to nine receivers with one interception, also had a rushing touchdown to tie his career high with five total TDs. He finished 6 yards short of his fifth 400-yard passing game and a one TD throw shy of his career best. Starkel’s lone interception was a pick-6 returned by Kobe Singleton.