Promoted Brentford stays unbeaten in Premier League

AP Business

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ivan Toney maintained promoted Brentford’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season as the Bees earned a deserved 1-1 draw at Aston Villa. The striker’s first goal of the campaign ensured Thomas Frank’s side continued its seamless adaptation to life in England’s top flight. Emi Buendia leveled for Villa with his first goal since a club-record move from Norwich. Brentford has five points from its first three games and Villa has four points. The 25-year-old Toney has now scored in each of the top four tiers of English football.