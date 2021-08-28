Madrid wins 1-0 at Betis amid Mbappé transfer talk

AP Business

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has won 1-0 at Real Betis in the Spanish league amid rising hopes in the Spanish capital that Kylian Mbappé could soon be on his way to the club. Right back Dani Carvajal scored Madrid’s goal in the 61st minute. The match was Madrid’s last before the summer transfer window closes Tuesday night. Paris Saint-Germain acknowledged this week that it had rejected an offer by Madrid to sign Mbappé. But the French club added that it was still open to negotiations over a move for its star forward. Madrid official Emilio Butragueño remained reticent to talk. He says “we have nothing to say” about Mbappé.