Ymer, Ivashka advance to reach Winston-Salem Open final

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Mikael Ymer and Ilya Ivashka won semifinal matches at the Winston-Salem Open on Friday and will meet for Saturday’s championship. Ymer beat 15th-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 7-5, 6-3, with the 22-year-old from Sweden was playing in his first semifinal at the ATP level. Ivashka had a strong performance to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-1. On the doubles side, the team of Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop won the championship by beating Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-6. The hard-court tournament is a tuneup for the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, which starts Monday in New York.