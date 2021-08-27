Louisville suspends head coach Chris Mack for 6 games

AP Business

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville is suspending head basketball coach Chris Mack for six games. University officials say he failed to properly handle an extortion attempt his assistant Dino Gaudio. Prosecutors say Gaudio demanded nearly a half-million dollars when he learned he’d be fired over the team missing the NCAA tournament, and said he’d tell the media about violations if he didn’t get the money. Mack says he accepts the suspension and “could have handled matters differently.” He’ll be out for six non-conference games in November. Gaudio meanwhile struck a plea deal on Friday to avoid prison.