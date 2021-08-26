Barkley, Newton back as Giants, Pats wrap up joint practices

AP Business

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Running back Saquon Barkley participated in 7-on-7 drills for the first time this preseason during the final day of joint practices between the Giants and Patriots. It was the latest step in his nine-plus months of rehabilitation from surgery after he suffered a torn ligament in his right knee. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton also returned for the first time since what coach Bill Belichick called a “misunderstanding” of NFL COVID-19 protocols last week. It was one of Newton’s last chances to solidify his status as the starter, though Belichick says he has no timetable to make that decision.