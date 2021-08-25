Memphis adds 5-star guard Emoni Bates to loaded roster

AP Business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Emoni Bates has committed to Memphis, adding another five-star recruit to coach Penny Hardaway’s roster. Bates announced his decision on Instagram after also considering Michigan State, Oregon and the NBA’s G League. The Michigan native committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans last year before changing his mind in April. The 6-foot-8 guard has been called a generational talent and is projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023.