Giants’ Posey out, Crawford in lineup day after injuries

AP Business

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the San Francisco Giants a night after leaving a game with left knee discomfort, while Brandon Crawford was set to play shortstop after experiencing lower back tightness. Manager Gabe Kapler said both players were encouraged by how they felt arriving to Citi Field on Wednesday. Posey was pulled in the fifth inning Tuesday night during an 8-0 victory against the Mets after plate umpire Greg Gibson told Kapler that Posey seemed off. Kapler said the seven-time All-Star was moving well and planned to test his knee in a catcher’s squat during batting practice.