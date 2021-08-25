Blind long jumper envisions Paralympic gold after 4 silvers

AP Business

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Blind long jumper Lex Gillette is chasing after Paralympic gold in Tokyo after four straight silver medals. Gillette took a moment to reflect on his career on the eve of his fifth Paralympic Games appearance. He lost sight in both eyes by around 10 years old due to retinal detachments. Gillette discovered the long jump through gym class and quickly honed his technique, becoming the world-record holder in the visually impaired category. The 36-year-old from North Carolina has been teammates with guide/coach/friend Wesley Williams for the past 14 years. They train together five times a week to be on the same page for a competition.