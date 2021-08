AP Business

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been activated from the disabled list after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps. Bregman was playing third and batting sixth in the lineup as the Astros wrapped up a series against the Kansas City Royals after splitting the first two games. The 27-year-old hasn’t played since he was injured running to first base on June 16.