Seahawks bring back fan favorite Willson, acquire extra CB

AP Business

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have brought back a familiar face signing veteran tight end Luke Willson and acquired cornerback John Reid from Houston for a conditional late-round draft pick. Willson’s signing was official while Reed’s trade is expected to be finalized on Wednesday. Both moves are tied to depth concerns and injuries with expected contributors for Seattle. With Willson, his signing comes after Colby Parkinson went down with a small fracture in his foot earlier in camp. The move for Reid came after rookie Tre Brown came out of last Saturday’s preseason game against Denver with a sore knee and the Seahawks needing bodies at the position.