Bears to start Fields in preseason finale, Dalton in Week 1

AP Business

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday at Tennessee against the Titans. Although Fields is starting that game, he still is regarded as the Bears’ backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Bears coach Matt Nagy says Fields’ next playing time would be determined largely by how Dalton performs in the regular season. Fields was drafted 11th overall after the Bears traded up in the first round to take the Ohio State star. In the preseason he has rushed for 79 yards while passing for 222 yards on 23 of 39 throws with one touchdown.