Bajrami tackles FIFA rules on switching national teams

AP Business

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Empoli midfielder Nedim Bajrami and the Albanian soccer federation are challenging FIFA rules on how players can switch national teams. Their appeal has been heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The court says the hearing was held remotely by video link. No target date was set for a verdict. Bajrami is the No. 10 playmaker at newly promoted Serie A club Empoli. He was blocked by FIFA this year from changing eligibility to Albania from Switzerland. FIFA ruled that although Bajrami has Albanian family ties he didn’t already have formal dual-nationality status when he began playing for Switzerland.