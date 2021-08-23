Titans waive Tucker McCann, leaving Sam Ficken lone kicker

AP Business

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans may have seen enough to pick their kicker with one preseason game remaining. The Titans waived as injured kicker Tucker McCann on Monday, leaving Sam Ficken as the lone kicker on the roster after a strong week in practices and in Tennessee’s 34-3 win over Tampa Bay. Ficken made field goals from 48 and 58 yards and had five touchbacks on kickoffs against the Bucs. Coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday that Ficken hadn’t done anything to hurt himself and seems to have a stronger leg even though an assistant coach credits increased confidence.