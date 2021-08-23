Resurgent Votto pounding homers again, keeping Reds in race

AP Business

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto is crashing home runs again and keeping the Cincinnati Reds in playoff contention. The 37-year-old Reds first baseman is enjoying a career resurgence while hitting the ball harder than ever. He recently got his 2,000 hit, making him only the second player in major league history to crest that mark and get his 300th homer and 1,000th RBI in the same season. Votto and those around him say they saw it coming. He started retooling his swing and his approach late last season. He’s hit 22 of his 28 homers in August.