Jimmy Hayes, 31, Boston College star who played in NHL, dies

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — The Boston College hockey star and former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died. A law enforcement official says medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed. Hayes won a national championship at Boston College and went on to play seven seasons with four NHL clubs. The 6-foot-5 right wing was a second-round pick in the 2008 NHL draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later helped Boston College to the national title. He also played for the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. Younger brother Kevin Hayes is a center for the Philadelphia Flyers. Jimmy Hayes was 31 years old.