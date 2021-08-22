Ronaldo starts on bench as Juventus wastes 2-goal lead

AP Business

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start as two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league. Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench amid reports he had asked to do so and that he could still leave Juventus with a year remaining on his contract. He thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner but it was ruled out for offside after Ronaldo had ripped off his shirt in celebration and been embraced by teammates. José Mourinho has also returned to Serie A and his Roma side beat Fiorentina 3-1.