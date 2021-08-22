Jalen Hurts back at practice for the Eagles after illness

AP Business

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts returned to practice Sunday, three days after the Philadelphia Eagles scratched the second-year quarterback minutes before kickoff of a preseason game against New England because of a stomach illness. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts also participated in a walkthrough Saturday that was closed to the media. The team practiced indoors Sunday night after a public workout at Lincoln Financial Field was canceled because of rain. Sirianni said Hurts has been “just resting his body, as you would with any illness, and getting himself back. Recovering his body, and obviously was out there slinging it around today at practice.”