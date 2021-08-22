Fire destroys barn at Ellis Park in Kentucky; horses safe

AP Business

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a barn at Ellis Park race track in Kentucky. Officials say seven horses inside were rescued, with one receiving a minor injury. No humans were injured. Sunday’s racing program was canceled. Ellis Park general manager Jeff Inman says fire officials believe the cause is electrical in nature. Security noticed signs of a fire in the receiving barn around 4 a.m. and called for help. Grooms from nearby barns helped lead the horses inside to safety.