Erratic driving upends IndyCar’s championship race

AP Business

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — A rash of overaggressive driving has jumbled the IndyCar championship fight. Pato O’Ward passed Alex Palou for the points lead after Palou was caught in a three-car accident early in Saturday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis. Palou was a victim of yet another sketchy restart of drivers slowing down and forcing a backup behind them. Series veterans believe it’s become a big enough problem that race control needs to get involved. There are three races remaining and five title contenders left. O’Ward now leads Palou by 10 points and just 60 points separate the top five drivers.