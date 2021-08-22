COVID concerns have Cup drivers worried ahead of playoffs

AP Business

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Some of NASCAR’s top drivers are taking extra health precautions for the playoff chase. Joey Logano, the 2018 Cup series champ, canceled three public appearances this week. He also got vaccinated. Other championship contenders may be rethinking their medical plans. The discussion began in earnest this week after Corey LaJoie was held out of Sunday’s race at Michigan because of COVID-19 protocols. He explained on Sirius XM NASCAR radio that a person inside the studio where he tapes a weekly his weekly podcast tested positive for the coronavirus. That was enough to force LaJoie out of this race and ignite the debate.