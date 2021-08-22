Canada beats Russia 5-1 in Calgary in women’s world hockey

AP Business

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sarah Fillier, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored and Canada beat Russia 5-1 on Sunday in the women’s world hockey championship. Ann-Renee Desbiens made six saves to help Canada improve to 2-0 in Group A, allowing only Olga Sosina’s power-play goal with a second remaining. In the late game, the five-time defending champion United States played Finland. Earlier in Group B, the Czech Republic beat Hungary 4-2 to improve to 2-0. All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals.