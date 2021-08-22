American Veerman wins Czech Masters for 1st Euro Tour title

AP Business

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Johannes Veerman has closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Czech Masters for his maiden European Tour title. The American finished two strokes ahead of Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland and another American Sean Crocker on a 15-under total of 273 at Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Veerman’s previous best European Tour finish was third at the Irish Open earlier this season. Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden tied for fourth another shot back with American Paul Peterson, who won the Czech Masters in 2016.