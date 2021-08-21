Yordenis Ugás beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision

AP Business

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Yordenis Ugás beat Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision. The Cuban champion put on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retained his WBA welterweight title. Ugás seized his opportunity as the late injury replacement for Errol Spence Jr.. He frustrated Pacquiao (67-8-2) throughout what might be the final fight of the 42-year-old Filipino senator’s career. The 35-year-old Ugás threw far fewer punches than Pacquiao, but his blows were more precise and more effective. Pacquiao struggled to get inside on Ugás’ effective jab, while Ugás landed his right hand to increasing effect in the later rounds. Two judges scored it 116-112 for Ugás, and a third had it 115-113.