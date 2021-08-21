Spanish rider Valverde to have surgery on broken collarbone

AP Business

MADRID (AP) — Movistar cycling team says Alejandro Valverde will undergo surgery on his collarbone that he broke during a crash that knocked him out of the Spanish Vuelta. The 41-year-old Valverde crashed on a descent during Friday’s seventh stage of the Grand Tour. He fell hard on his right shoulder before sliding off the road. He tried to continue but minutes later withdrew from the race. Valverde is one of cycling’s most accomplished and versatile performers. He won the world championship in 2018, the Vuelta in 2009 and several single-day events.