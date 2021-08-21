Resurgent Duffy helps Brighton beat Watford 2-0

AP Business

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — A rejuvenated Shane Duffy toasted his Brighton resurgence with a thumping header as the home side saw off Watford 2-0 in the Premier League. It was Duffy’s first Premier League goal since November 2019 after a testing 18 months. Neal Maupay latched onto Yves Bissouma’s interception for his second goal in as many games as Brighton secured a perfect league start of two wins from two. Frenchman Maupay was forced out of action at halftime with a suspected shoulder injury.